[Punjab] [India], Apr. 6 (ANI): A Pakistani smuggler was on Friday shot dead and another apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here in Punjab.

Rashid Ali was shot dead and Sabir Ahmad was nabbed by the BSF in Amritsar sector of International Border (IB) in Punjab.

At least four kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

Punjab has been dealing with drug issues due to its supply from the Pakistani side through International Border. (ANI)