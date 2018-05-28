Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan order laughable: MEA

[India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Monday said Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 is laughable.

Addressing the media on the occasion of completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, she said, "They tried to teach us history. Pakistan always distorts history and doesn't believe in law."

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Pakistan's Deputy High commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged a protest against Pakistan's so-called "Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018".

"The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir which also includes the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' areas is an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. Any action to alter the status of any part of the territory under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever, and is completely unacceptable. Instead of seeking to alter the status of the occupied territories, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," the EAM said, in an official statement.

The ministry further said that the action could not "hide the illegal occupation of the part of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades."

Several political leaders and general public in Gilgit-Baltistan had earlier raised concern over the promulgation of Gilgit Baltistan Order, 2018 replacing the Gilgit Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009.

Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, which essentially seizes the powers of Gilgit Baltistan Council and entrusts Prime Minister of Pakistan with indisputable authorities vis-a-vis Gilgit- Baltistan, was officially promulgated on May 21.

The new order has been approved by Pakistan's cabinet. (ANI)