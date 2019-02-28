Pakistan's old modus operandi fails this time

It is the same modus operandi Pakistan has been using for decades – host and sponsor terrorists and cry for peace after every major attack carried out by those terrorists in India.

However, this time around, the response by the government was different from the past events with aerial strikes hitting Jaish-e-Mohammad's flagship terror camp deep inside Pakistani terroritory in Balakot.

Here are some examples of what happened after major terror attacks earlier.

After the November 26, 2008 multiple attacks in Mumbai, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said on December 2, that “Pakistan wanted good relations with India and that now was not the time for a ‘blame game, taunts (and) finger-pointing.”

He had also said that, “The government of Pakistan has offered a joint investigating mechanism and a joint commission to India. We are ready to jointly go into the depth of this issue and we are ready to compose a team that could help you.” THE Indian government had asked Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed, chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which carried out the ghastly attacks but nothing happened. After the attack on Pathankot Airbase in January 2016 carried out by Pakistani terrorists, the Pakistan government of Nawaz Sharif, like the present government in Islamabad, offered to investigate the matter jointly with India. India, at that time, even allowed the Pakistani investigators to visit the attack site but later Islamabad again claimed that there is no evidence and nothing happened again. “Pakistan can keep lying but till they show actions that back up their peace talk and act tough on terror, the Modi government has shown that it has the will to go after terror by itself,” a source said here on Thursday. (ANI)