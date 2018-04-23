'Pakode banane me spirituality hoti hai', Rahul Gandhi's snipe at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi speaks at the launch of Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign. Image: @INCIndia/Twitter

: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the latter was least concerned about the welfare of Dalits and attempts are being made to ruin the public institutions built over the years. Taking a swipe at Modi, Gandhi said the former is interested only in how he can become the prime minister again, that he sees “spirituality” in his pursuit of power.

“Pakode banane me spirituality hoti hai, toilet cleaning me bhi…par Modi ji ko bas pradhan mantri banne me spirituality hoti hai (There is spirituality in making pakodas, in toilet cleaning but for Modi ji it is only in becoming prime minister,” the Congress president said amid laughter from the audience.

Gandhi’s comment on Modi came after he had accused the PM of believing there is spirituality in manual scavenging. The Congress president mocked Modi’s view about Dalits. Quoting from one of the books written by the prime minister, Gandhi said, “In his book ‘Karmayog’, PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a ‘spiritual experience’ for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset.”

The Congress president was speaking at the launch of the party’s year-long ‘Save The Constitution’ campaign in Delhi.

“The country may burn and women may be raped but Modi only interested in becoming prime minister again,” Gandhi said.

Excerpts from his speech:

. The Modi govt is crushing Supreme Court, has shut down Parliament. If I am allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi will run away.

. The country may burn and women may be raped but Modi only interested in becoming prime minister again. Entire world thought that India's richness lies in its diversity. They though India's constitution, institutions, the Supreme Court had a lot of value and looked up to us. When I was in South Africa, they said India guides them. But this reputation has been destroyed by BJP. Now Minor rapes, attacking minorities, Dalit atrocities are taking place. They have wasted our efforts over 70 years. Modiji ab naya slogan denge -- 'Beti Bachao, BJP ke logon se bachao'.

. Every democratic institution is being killed by the RSS. In his (PM's) book 'Karmayog', PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset.

. A press person has asked me a question in MNREGA. I will answer it, ask this to PM Modi and you will be thrown out of the room. Even if you are against us, we will defend and support you.