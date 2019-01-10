Pak's ban on Indian TV content won't end people to people contact: VK Singh

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Thursday asserted that people in Pakistan will continue to watch content shown on Indian television despite the ban imposed by the country.

"Let the Pakistan judge opine whatever he wants, have people stopped seeing? People to people contact won't end with one man's statement," Singh told media here.

Singh was referring to a report by Pakistan daily, Dawn, which stated that Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said that no Indian content will be aired on Pakistani channels. "We will not allow Indian content to be aired on (Pakistani) channels as it 'damages our culture'," Dawn reported quoting the Chief Justice of Pakistan as saying.

The statement from court came after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman Saleem Baig told the judicature that 65-80 per cent content shown on a certain entertainment channel is foreign. In 2016, Pemra had imposed a complete ban on showcasing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels. The decision came after similar actions were taken by a couple of channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content. (ANI)