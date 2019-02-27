Pak's fighter plane shot down by Indian forces in Nowshera

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): An F-16 fighter plane of the Pakistan Air Force was reportedly shot down after it violated the Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The plane was seen going down in Lam valley, about 3 kilometers within Pakistan territory.

A parachute was seen dropping but the fate of the pilot is not known.

Indian forces are on high alert since the IAF air strike was conducted on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot yesterday. (ANI)