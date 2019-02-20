Pak's ISI responsible for Pulwama attack: Congress

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday held Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, responsible for the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama in which nearly 40 security personnel died on February 14.

"ISI is the designer of terrorism and protects Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Masood Azhar is under ISI's protection. JeM took responsibility for Pulwama attack. So when the designer of terrorism is in Pakistan protecting terror attacks, we know who is responsible for all this," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told ANI.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle, laden with massive explosives, into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14 around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora in Pulwama district. The convoy consisted of 78 buses in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling. Later, the Pakistan-based and backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for the attack. Breaking silence on the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 19 in a televised address, claimed that there was “no evidence” about Pakistan link and that India was being “judge, jury and executioner”. His statement came against the backdrop of the US and several other countries demanding that Pakistan must take action against JeM and other terror groups based in Pakistan. (ANI)