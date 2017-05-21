Pak's refusal to abide by ICJ shows disrespect: International Expert

[India], May 21 (ANI): After Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz reiterated Pakistan's stand that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav cannot be acquitted by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Senior Supreme Court Lawyer and International Expert, Dr. Surat Singh on Sunday asserted that Islamabad's remark on the same showcase that it doesn't have much respect for international court of law.

"It shows that Pakistan does not have much respect for international court of law because earlier also they were saying lot of things and justifying the military court judgment," Singh told ANI.

He said that the both the countries has signed the Vienna Convention and hence, it is binding on Islamabad and it can't refuse to abide by the verdict of ICJ.

"First of all since Pakistan has signed the Vienna convention and according to Article 36 consular approach is to be given, once the country signs the optional protocol then it gives what we call compulsory jurisdiction," he said.

Responding to the plea filed by Pakistan to rehear the case, Singh said that the hearing is not a problem, but the chances are that the order would remain the same.

Earlier on Saturday, Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz asserted that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav cannot be acquitted by the ICJ and his punishment will be in accordance with domestic laws.

He argued that Indian rant of victory following the ICJ's stay at the execution of Jadhav was false because the final verdict was yet to come.

"The ICJ gave no verdict regarding consul access", he added.

Aziz said that India had made a mistake by going to the ICJ as it paved the way for Pakistan to raise the matter of humanitarian violations in Kashmir.

While answering to the question as to why Pakistan moved the ICJ on the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, he said Pakistan was a member state of the United Nations and the decision was taken after consultation. (ANI)