Pak's true face needs to be exposed: Defence expert

[India], June 10 (ANI): Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on terrorism at the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, defence expert Major General (retired) SP Sinha on Saturday said that Pakistan's true face needed to be exposed, adding Russia, China and India should work together to eliminate terrorism across the world.

"Prime Minister Modi's address was impressive as Pakistan's true face needs to be flashed in front of the world. This will also warn those supporting Pakistan," Sinha told ANI.

He added that India and Pakistan are now the members of the SCO and through this membership India has got a very crucial platform in the Central Asia.

"Russian, China, India and Pakistan are a part of this faction and when it comes to terrorism, Russia being close to India, should convince China to eliminate these evil actions from the world. If Russia, China and India come together then no other power will be able to conquer them and they will rule the world. If Russia uses its strength and convince China, then positive result will be seen in terms of terrorism," Sinha asserted.

Addressing the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Prime Minister Modi called upon member countries of the SCO to coordinate their efforts to fight the menace of terrorism which is plaguing the region.

"It is impossible to find a solution until all SCO members make concerted and coordinated efforts to fight the menace of terrorism, including radicalization, recruitment, training and financing of terrorists," PM Modi said at the summit which was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Describing terrorists as the chief violators of human rights and values , Modi said " We have full faith that the SCO would give a new push to our efforts in fight against terrorism ."

Speaking at the SCO later, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for organising the SCO Summit. (ANI)