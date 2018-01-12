Palaniswami inaugurates mobile command station to operate drones

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has inaugurated the mobile command and control station called Anjas to operate drones, which was developed by Anna University in Chennai.

The Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) of the university has designed and developed three Unmanned Aerial system or drones for a variety of purposes, including disaster relief, surveillance, crowd monitoring and surveying of land.

Talking to media, Minister for Higher Education Department K P Anbalagan said, "It will be helpful to monitor the crowd. It can function for three days without electricity and telecommunication."

The mobile station designed by the CASR can be operated for three days even after the failure of electricity and telecommunication. CASR director Senthil Kumar told ANI, "These drones can be used in agriculture, tourism, land survey, mining, quantity survey and infrastructure monitoring. It has also started working on upgrading the design of its UAVs to suit some of these applications." (ANI)