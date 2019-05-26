Palaniswami must tender his resignation: Dayanidhi Maran

[India], May 26 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MP Dayanidhi Maran on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign following the defeat of AIADMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win on one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," Maran told reporters here.

Raveendranath Kumar was the only All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.

23 seats were won by DMK while Indian National Congress (INC) won 8 seats in the state. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each, while the rest went to Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with both winning one seat. AIADMK which is in power in the state and an ally of the NDA on the national front faced this debacle even while the rest of the country saw BJP and its coalition partners winning 353 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha. (ANI)