Palaniswami rubbishes corruption allegations against TN ministers

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said that false accusations were being leveled against Tamil Nadu ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabhaskar, who are accused of corruption.

Addressing the media here, Palaniswami asserted that merely making an accusation doesn't make anyone guilty, adding that attempts were being made to malign the image of the 'Amma government'.

"The ministers are not guilty if mere accusations are leveled against them. This government is doing very good in all spheres. The accusations are not true. There are no complaints in any department. Certain people with vested interests want to spoil the good name of the Amma government, and are spreading such kind of news," the Chief Minister said.

On September 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a massive search operation in 40 places in Chennai, including the house of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, in connection with the multi-crore Gutka scam. Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programmes SP Velumani has been accused of unlawfully awarding government contracts related to various municipalities and corporations to firms run by his relatives and close aides by flouting the rules and regulations. The Chief Minister also refused any reduction in sales tax to bring down fuel prices and said that the central government must take steps to ease the prices of petroleum products. Emphasing on the Tamil Nadu government's dependence on these taxes, he said, "Funds are required for various programmes for the government. You are all aware of Tamil Nadu's financial position. We are not in a position to reduce sales tax. The central government should reduce the excise duty on petrol". (ANI)