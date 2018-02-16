Palaniswami terms Cauvery verdict 'disappointing'

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday expressed dissent over the Cauvery Water verdict, saying that the Supreme Court order reducing the allotment of water for the state from Cauvery river was 'disappointing.'

Addressing media, the Chief Minister further said that they announced their next course of action after a detailed discussion with experts on the judgment.

The apex court, in its judgment, increased the share of Cauvery river water to Karnataka.

"Considering the ground water level and reducing the water allotment for Tamil Nadu from 192 TMC to 177.25 TMC is disappointing," he said. However, Palaniswami appreciated the top court for observing that "no one was an owner of the resources but everyone has equal rights over a river." "Without any discussion or consultation with the Central Government many actions were taken to construct dams by Karnataka. They even increased the area of the farming land in the early years. We will do our best to ensure that our rights are restored and the best in the Cauvery issue is done," he added. The apex court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute on Friday increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu. Cauvery originates in Karnataka's Kodagu district, flows into Tamil Nadu, and reaches the Bay of Bengal at Poompuhar. The Tamil Nadu government in 2016 sought the apex court's intervention, saying there was a deficit of 50.0052 TMC ft. of water released from Karnataka's reservoirs, with respect to the minimum limit prescribed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.(ANI)