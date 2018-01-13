Palaniswami urges K'taka CM to release Cauvery water for TN

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami on Saturday requested his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to release water from River Cauvery to save the standing crops of farmers in the former's state.

Citing that the crop season in Karnataka was over, Palaniswami, in a letter, requested 15 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water for his state.

"After reserving the minimum needs of drinking water supply and perennial crops, Karnataka can release at least 15 TMC ft to Tamil Nadu to make up a part of the shortfall, which is required to meet the crucial needs of the standing crops in the Cauvery delta," the letter further read.

Palaniswami urged Karnataka chief minister to consider the plight of the farmers whose livelihoods depend on a good harvest to release the water. (ANI)