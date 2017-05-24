Palaniswamy meets PM, mum on tie up with BJP for local polls

[India], May 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to seek Centre's intervention on the setting up of the Cauvery River Management Authority and seeking relief for farmers.

Palaniswamy' visit came days after the rival AIADMK faction led by O. Pannerselvam meet with the Prime Minister demanding the same.

"Clearance for the Rs 14,500 crore scheme for the restoration of the Cauvery bed for which the state government has sent a scheme. This should be implemented as a national scheme, he said.

When he was asked about the possible tie up with the BJP for the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswamy said, "No such political discussions took place with the Prime Minister." Besides this, Palaniswami said he has handed over a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi containing various demands of the state for Central help in implementing development schemes. "I have urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the finance ministry issue instructions to the insurance companies for quick disbursal of crop loss insurance for farmers affected by the severe drought that has hit the state this year," he said. The chief minister said he has asked for Centre's approval to set up N AIIMS hospital in Tamil Nadu. The demands included immediate central approval for setting up of an AIIMS hospital in Tamil Nadu, clearance for the Rs 14,500 crore scheme for restoration of the Cauvery bed for which the state government has sent a scheme. This should be implemented as a national scheme, he said. Palaniswami said he urged the Prime Minister to direct the Kerala government to not to go ahead with its plans for the construction of check dams across the Bhavani river. He said that he has urged the Centre to convince the Kerala government to accept Tamil Nadu's plan for diversion of surplus waters from Pamba, Achankoil and Vaippar rivers to prevent them from going into the sea which will be beneficial to both states. (ANI)