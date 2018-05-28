Palghar assembly polls: 19.25 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

[India] May 28(ANI): A voter turnout of 19.25 percent was recorded till 1 pm in the Palghar constituency of Maharashtra on Monday.

Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died in January following a heart attack.

Chintaman Wanga had thrice won the constituency as a BJP member, however, after his death, his family had joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

The other Lok Sabha seats where polls are underway are Shahkot in Punjab; Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency (ANI)