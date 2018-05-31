Palghar bypoll: Shiv Sena's demand to defer result announcement rejected

[India], May 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena's demand to not announce Palghar bypoll results was rejected by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Furthermore, the winning certificate was given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Rajendra Gavit by the Palghar collector.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that there were some discrepancies in counting and appealed that results should not be announced till they are sorted.

"There were some discrepancies in counting. So, we appeal that results should not be announced till those discrepancies are sorted out," he said.

On a related note, the BJP won the Palghar bypoll by defeating Shiv Sena by 29572 votes. Bypoll in Palghar was held on May 28. The seat was previously held by sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The election was necessitated after he died earlier this year. (ANI)