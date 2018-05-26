Palghar bypolls: Shiv Sena tears into Fadnavis

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Saturday dubbed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as arrogant.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Rauts' comment came a day after his party chief Uddhav Thackeray released a video of Fadnavis, where in the state chief is accused of asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to use all possible means to win the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 28.

Raut told ANI, "The Chief Minister is full of arrogance. We have all seen that in politics, even a dog starts considering himself a tiger after coming to power."

Thackeray released the audio clip while addressing a rally yesterday night in the poll-bound Palghar. However, the BJP has alleged that the clip has been tampered and that it would make public its unedited version. Reportedly, the party will also approach the EC complaining about the "misuse of technology". The on-off relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena is not new to anyone. The Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll was necessitated after the demise of Chintaman Wanga, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of BJP. Wanga was elected from Palghar on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He passed away on January 30 earlier this year. (ANI)