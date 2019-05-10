[India], May 10 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal on Monday cleared the air over post-poll alliance possibilities of Aam Aadmi Party and said they will support anyone who promises full-statehood to Delhi, except Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He also refuted BJP's allegation of calling the derogatory pamphlets against party leader Atishi as "AAP propaganda" and said he was happy that BJP did not accuse me of getting Mahatma Gandhi assassinated.

"Everyone believes that no one is getting a full mandate. We will support whoever will be forming the government at the Centre except for Modi ji and Amit Shah, on the promise that Delhi will be given statehood," the Delhi Chief Minister told ANI.

Siding with party colleague Atishi over the pamphlet row, Kejriwal said he cannot understand why "BJP can't tolerate achievements made by women". Atishi, the party's East Delhi, has accused her Lok Sabha election opponent Gautam Gambhir of distributing derogatory pamphlets against her.

"BJP accuses me of staging an attack on myself. BJP alleges that we made this pamphlet. I am happy that they do not accuse me of getting Gandhi ji assassinated. I did not expect this from Gautam Gambhir... Her (Atishi's) work has been great in the field of education which is being discussed worldwide. I don't understand why BJP can't tolerate achievements made by women" the AAP leader retorted.

He said BJP's IT cell uses the same language as the pamphlet and it shows the party's mentality.

"They have to fight an election and they should take Atishi as a human being. It is not a good thing to insult her or do her character assassination. This is the mentality of BJP, even today BJP leaders are saying the same things that were written in the pamphlet. There whole IT cell is using the same language which is in the pamphlet", the former bureaucrat said.

Kejriwal said the party will be sending a defamation notice to Gautam Gambhuir over the issue and will take all possible legal actions.

On Gambhir's challenge to him for either proving the charge or resigning from the post, he said, "They do such things. First, they do such things and then ask to prove it. We have to see who was being benefited by this pamphlet; Congress is not even in the fight. In criminal law, the beneficiary is treated as a suspect."

He once again blamed BJP for the assault on him during a road show on May 4, "I am chief minister of the national capital, Prime Minister did not condemn it at all. So somewhere there was involvement of BJP and it was from the Prime Minister level. Today when the accused is saying that he is not related to AAP, Modi ji and Rajnath should apologise to the nation."

He also raised questions over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's alleged endorsement of BJP and said, "Why is Imran Khan asking for making Modi jo Prime Minister again? To benefit Modi he organised Pulwama attacks, two months before elections. Something is no right in this." (ANI)