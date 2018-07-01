PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 2019

[India], July 01 (ANI): Deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended till March 31, 2019, by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline.

The CBDT issued the order of the same on Saturday night.

The CBDT previously extended the deadline till March this year for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number to biometric ID Aadhaar.

In 2017, the government changed the income tax law to mandate that taxpayers had to quote their Aadhaar number to get a new PAN card and to file income tax returns. Existing Pan Card holders were also required to complete the process to link their Aadhaar numbers. (ANI)