Panaji Mayor, two others booked for allegedly molesting woman

[India], June 1 (ANI): Goa Police on Saturday booked city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, newly-elected Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate and former deputy mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman outside a casino office in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police said: "The First Information Report was registered after a woman, who was protesting against the partial demolition of a casino office's facade, filed a complaint against the trio, accusing them of molesting her during the fracas which was playing out on the sidelines of the demolition."

An FIR has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty), 504 (breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have started the preliminary investigation, a Goa Police said. (ANI)