Panchayat bye-elections in Haryana on July 7

[India], June 1 (ANI): The bye-elections to 355 vacant seats in the state which included 317 Panches, 31 Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats and seven members of Panchayat Samitis will be held on July 7, said State Election Commissioner Dr Dalip Singh on Saturday.

Notice for inviting nominations will be published on June 10, while nomination papers will be presented from June 15 to 21 between 10 am to 3 pm except on June 16 and 17 being gazetted holiday, he said.

The nomination papers received will be pasted on June 15 to June 21, while the affidavit/declaration will be furnished by the candidates to the concerned Returning Officer from June 15 to June 21.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 22 from 10 am onwards. The last date for withdrawal of candidature by a candidate will be June 24 up to 3 pm. The symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on June 24 after 3 pm. "The list of contesting candidates will be pasted on June 24, immediately after the allotment of symbols," read the press statement from the office of the State Election Commissioner. He further said the nomination papers for the election to Panches and Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats will be filed and received at the concerned Gram Panchayat headquarters and that for the members of Panchayat Samitis at the concerned block headquarters by the Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (AR0). (ANI)