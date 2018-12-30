Panchayat election in Telangana to start from Jan 10: KCR

[India] Dec 30 (ANI): After the Telangana High Court directed that Panchayat elections should be completed within 100 days, state Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said on Saturday that Panchayat elections will start from January 10, 2019.

Addressing a press conference, KCR also stressed rising demands of Backward Class reservations. "The Opposition parties are making unnecessary demands on BC reservations. BJP has lost their deposits in 103 constituencies out of 118 constituencies in Telangana for giving useless statements in their election campaigns. Congress leaders went to court to demand reservation for BCs, however, both High Court and the Supreme Court have dismissed the case. Congress is the party, who wants more than 50 per cent reservation for BCs just to come into the power. It was under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government that 69.19 per cent reservation was issued on the basis of the notification.

Appreciating his government for playing a key role in Telangana's development, the Chief Minister said, "There were only 192 schools in the state and when TRS formed the government here the number of schools touched 261. It is the government's credentials that have given the reservation to BCs in market committees. 74 lakh sheep were distributed to shepherds to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. Telangana is the first government to give reservations for the BCs in the country." KCR further launched a scathing attack on Chandra Babu Naidu stating that "he is one of the dirtiest politicians in the country. Babu is not a leader but a manager of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He grabbed the TDP party from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Naidu has copied Telangana schemes. He can't even speak proper English and Hindi and can he enter into national politics. He has done nothing for the IT development in Hyderabad". (ANI)