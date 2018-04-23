Panchayat polls: BJP to move Court tomorrow

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): In wake of the clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in West Bengal's Birbhum, the BJP has announced to move the High Court on Tuesday.

Addressing the press here, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the party's candidates were obstructed from filing nomination for the Panchayat elections, and the party elections were vandalized by goons, at the behest of ruling-TMC in the state.

"We moved the Supreme Court and High Court who then directed the Election Commission to ensure the elections are free and fare and that the candidates are provided security, but I think the anti-social elements working at the behest of TMC do not understand the orders of the High Court, Supreme Court, or the Election Commission," Vijayvargiya said.

"BJP will again move High Court tomorrow and raise this issue. We have collected the footage and have even submitted a plea in the Court that we were not allowed to submit nomination. We will show the clippings to President on how democratic rights of the people are under attack in West Bengal" he added. Apart from the death of one BJP worker in the clashes at Birbhum earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya said the whole state was in turmoil and chaos throughout the day, and clashes happened in over 526 places, 11 BJP officers were vandalized, and over 500 party workers were injured. "Police were mute spectators to the TMC goons' acts and only arrested BJP workers," he said. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will take place between May 1 to May 7 and the counting will take place on May 8. (ANI)