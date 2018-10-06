Panchayats polls: J-K Guv reviews security arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday chaired a review meeting and discussed security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming polls to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats polls and the need of safe environment for the elections.

The meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar was attended by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, Advisors to the Governor, B.B Vyas, Vijay Kumar, B.V.R. Subhramanyam, Chief Secretary, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), A.K. Bhatt, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of XV Corps among others.

The Governor, while obtaining sector-wise assessments of the prevailing security situations in the valley, emphasised on the importance of maintaining a close and sustained watch on the ground situation. He also appreciated the coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration. Malik also stressed the need for a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety and security of all important establishments and installations. The meeting also saw the discussion on issues pertaining to the welfare of the police personnel and their family members. Malik lauded the commitment and dedication of the security forces and the sacrifices made by them while carrying out their duties. He also directed for every possible effort to assuage the grievances of the armed forces. The Panchayat elections in the state would be held in nine phases, from November 17 to December 11 while the Urban Local Bodies polls would be held in four phases- on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. The counting of the municipal polls will take place on October 20. (ANI)