Panchkula Court extends Honeypreet's judicial custody by 14 days

Panchkula: A Panchkula district court on Friday extended the judicial custody of the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insan, by 14 days.

She was charged with sedition by the Haryana Government for allegedly inciting violence after a Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court held Dera chief guilty in a rape case.

Priyanka Taneja (36), alias Honeypreet Insan and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur were arrested from the Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab on October 3.

Earlier on October 4, the court had sent Honeypreet to a six-day remand, after the police had sought a 14-day remand to interrogate her in Panchkula's violence. After their police remand ended, the duo were sent to judicial custody till October 23. The police informed the court that a mobile had been recovered from her. During the investigation, the Haryana Police claimed that Honeypreet was not cooperating in the interrogation.