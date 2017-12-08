Pandher, Koli awarded death sentence for murdering maid

[India] Dec. 08 (ANI): A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday awarded death sentence to Moninder Singh Pandher and Surender Koli in one of the Nithari (Uttar Pradesh) group of cases related to murder.

Both have been awarded death sentence in connection with the murder of their maid. The Special Judge also imposed fine of Rs. 25000 on Pandher and Rs. 35000 on Koli.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, said Koli raped and murdered the maid when she went to Pandher's house on November 12, 2006 for household work.

After the investigations, the CBI filed chargesheet on June 22, 2007. Charges were framed on August 16, 2007. Both the accused were held guilty on December 07, 2017. (ANI)