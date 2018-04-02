Panel formed to probe case of patients tied to beds

[India], Apr. 02 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has constituted a two-member committee to probe the alleged mistreatment of two patients at its medical college.

The committee will submit its report on the incident within 72 hours. In the incident, which took place on March 31, two patients were seen with their hands and legs tied to their respective beds at the emergency ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

Later, one of them succumbed to injuries on the same day.

AMU Public Relation Officer (PRO) Zeeshan Ahmed said, "A committee has been formed by the University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor. It has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours." A separate committee has also been formed to probe the conflict that took place between the doctors and AMU's student leader after which resident doctors went on strike soon after the incident. The two patients, who got injured in a railway accident, were seen seeking help at the hospital, as the staff remained missing from the emergency ward. However, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Chief Medical Officer S.A.H. Zaidi later clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as they did not have side guards. (ANI)