Pankaj Saran appointed as deputy NSA

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday appointed current Indian envoy to Russia, Pankaj Saran, as deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for a period of two years.

Saran was appointed as India's ambassador to Russia in November 2015.

The 1982 batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has also served as country's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He was the joint secretary in the Prime Minister's office between 2007 and 2012.

Former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Ajit Doval, is the current National Security Advisor. (ANI)