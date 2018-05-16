Panneerselvam congratulates BJP for winning Karnataka polls

[India] May 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has congratulated Amit Shah for the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'significant victory' in the Karnataka state assembly elections.

"I wish to express my warm greetings and felicitations for the significant victory of BJP in Karnataka Assembly Elections, bellwethering a grand entry in South India," said Panneerselvam in his letter to BJP president Shah.

On Tuesday, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the state, but failed to cross the half-way mark of 112 in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

On the other hand, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), with 78 and 38 seats respectively, are staking a claim to form a government in the state. All eyes are now on Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. As per constitutional provisions, the single-largest party is invited to form the government in the case of a fractured mandate and asked to prove its majority within a specified period of time. (ANI)