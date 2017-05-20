Panneerselvam demands 50 percent reservation for NEET students

[India], May 20 (ANI): After the Madras High Court sought the stand of Union health secretary, among others, on a plea for cancellation of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday demanded 50 percent reservation quota to students who will be appearing for NEET this year.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said; "NEET entrance exam is another big issue that needs to be discussed soon for the students who are soon to appear. I request the Union to help the Tamil Nadu government in solving this issue. We also demand 50 percent reservation quota to students who would be appearing in NEET this year".

On May 19, Justice N. Seshasayee of the Madurai bench of the court sought replies to the issues raised by the petitioners for cancellation of the test conducted on May 7, 2017. The petitioners including one Jonila contended that NEET was not conducted in a uniform manner all over the country. They argued that different sets of question papers had been used in different places in the country, though uniform syllabus had been announced. The officials did not inform that different set of question papers would be circulated, the petitioners said. In Tamil Nadu, different set of questions were given for those who opted for English and Tamil respectively, the petitioners submitted and said the Tamil question paper was easier. "One India, one question paper in NEET is a must; otherwise the scaling of intelligence and aptitude would differ. Hence NEET examination should be cancelled and fresh examination with uniform question papers be conducted," the petitioners submitted. (ANI)