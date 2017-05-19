Panneerselvam meets PM Modi to discuss drought issue

[India], May 19 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to seek the Centre's assistance under the Avinashi-Athikadavu groundwater recharge scheme and also loan waiver for the debt-ridden farmers.

"We have informed him about the situation in Tamil Nadu and asked for assistance as the state has seen less rainfall in the last monsoon. People have been badly affected as drinking water is scarce. We also asked him to ensure that farmers loans taken from the nationalised banks would be waived off," Panneerselvam said.

He further asked the Prime Minister to exempt Tamil Nadu students from appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to get admission into medical and dental colleges in the state. "It has been pointed out that since NEET exams are being conducted in the CBSE format, the state board students are finding it difficult to attend the exam," he added. Pannerselvam also informed that a delegation of 12 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs met President Pranab Mukherjee seeking a Centre-monitored probe into the death of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. (ANI)