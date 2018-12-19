Panneerselvam's brother sacked from AIADMK

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's brother O. Raja was on Wednesday removed from the primary membership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

A statement signed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said that Raja was expelled from the party "for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party.

According to reports, Raja had recently contested and won elections for state-run milk cooperate Aavin in Madurai, against the wishes of his brother.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)