Paper leaks: CBSE shares exam centres, bank custodians' details with police

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday shared information regarding the conduction of board papers to the police, which is probing the leaking of Class 12 Economic and Class 10 Mathematics papers.

The education board, in a letter to the police, gave details about the examination centres, names of staff and superintendents at the centers, bank custodians as well as the names and contact details of bank managers who had custody of the leaked papers in Delhi and Haryana.

There were as many as six complaints regarding the paper leak, and the information regarding the same have been furnished to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the CBSE stated in the letter to the police. In the latest development in the matter, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has announced that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will be held on April 25, while Class 10th Mathematics paper will happen only in Delhi and Haryana, if needed. The Economics question paper and Maths question paper were leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and the Maths paper on March 28. According to the police, the exam papers were circulated on 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members in each group. The members of these groups are private tutors, students and parents. (ANI)