Para-athlete accuses railways for cruelty, demands to meet Prabhu

[India], June 11 (ANI): International para-athlete turned social worker Suvarna Raj on Sunday alleged that she was allotted an upper berth on a Nagpur-Delhi train even though she is physically handicapped. She has, hence, demanded to meet Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu asking him to take cognizance on this matter.

"I want to meet Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and tell him about the problems we have to face while travelling in trains. Disabled people suffer a lot in trains," Raj told ANI.

Reportedly, the para-athlete turned social worker sought help from the railway authorities for the allotment of a lower berth in the compartment reserved for the disabled. But the railway officials allegedly turned down her appeal citing non-availability of berths. At last, the victim chose to lie down on the floor of the compartment. She claimed that while booking the ticket, she had indicated the railway officials that she was disabled. She was allotted a berth in coach number GD-2, reserved for disabled passengers. But when she boarded the coach, she saw that it was an upper berth. Due to polio infection at a younger age, Suvarna suffers from 90 percent disability. Suvarna participated in the Asian Para Games in South Korea in 2014 where she won two medals at the Thailand Para Table Tennis Open 2013. She runs an organisation for disabled people and is currently working on 'Accessible India Campaign', a campaign by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for achieving worldwide accessibility for people with disabilities. (ANI)