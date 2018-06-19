Parakala Prabhakar resigns as advisor to Andhra govt

[India], June 19 (ANI): Dr Parakala Prabhakar has stepped down from the post of Advisor (Communications) to the Andhra Pradesh government.

The husband of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prabhakar has blamed the Opposition for his resignation.

Prabhakar has been a target of the opposition parties in the state, ever since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March over unfulfillment the Centre's promises to Andhra Pradesh.

"Over the last few days, opposition leaders have been pointing fingers at me. They have been questioning your support to me, even when you are fighting with the BJP over the special status issue. This has really made me sad," Prabhakar said in his letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"They (Opposition) doubt the struggle that you are leading against the Union government. They are using my existence in the government to mock your commitment towards the state. Even YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy has raised the same issue, and mocked your struggle and commitment," he added. However, Prabhakar said he respected the Chief Minister for neglecting the Opposition's comments on him and his family members. "Claims are being made that because my family member belongs to another party, and has different political views, I might compromise on the state's interest. This has hurt me. I do not want you or your government to be disrespected because of me," he said. "Yesterday, I brought this matter to your notice. You said that you have complete trust in me. I have thought a lot regarding this matter. Therefore, I request you to please accept my resignation," Prabhakar added. Over the past few weeks, Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh, including the YSRCP, have repeatedly questioned why Prabhakar has continued to hold his position even after the TDP parted ways with BJP in the state. (ANI)