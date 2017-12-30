Paralysed school teacher an inspiration for Saharanpur

[India], Dec. 29 (ANI): Uma Sharma, the director of Saharanpur's National Public School, whose lower body is paralyzed, has become a source of inspiration for the people of the city.

The 64-year-old Sharma is bedridden for the past 10 years, but that did not stop her from working for her school and carrying out her duties towards the children.

Overcoming all the adversity, Sharma has been instructing authorities from her home with the help of tablet, mobile phone and even takes virtual classes.

Narrating her story, Sharma said that she started working in 1994 and was paralysed in 2007 since then she is active in the administration work from home. "I had the passion to teach the students and make them capable enough to live a better life. I was paralyzed in 2007 and during that time I lost both my daughter and son. Still, I did not give up. I tried to carry out my responsibility towards the children of the school," she told ANI. Crediting her mother for being her source of inspiration, Sharma said her only motive is to give the children a better environment and education so that they can excel in future. "In spite of being on the bed from past 10 years, she takes care of all the activities of the school. Her support and guide help us a lot," said her colleague. (ANI)