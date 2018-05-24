Parameshwara accuses BJP of EVM tampering

[India], May 24 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G. Parameshwara on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the recently culminated assembly polls.

Addressing the media here, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that his party will approach the Election Commission in this regard.

"Some of our leaders and I personally feel EVMs have been manipulated by BJP. Many Congress leaders lost at places even where Congress had a stronghold. We will complain to the Election Commission," Parameshwara said.

Talking about forming the government in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), the Deputy Chief Minister said the party high command took the decision to restrict the "dictatorship of the prime minister". He claimed that the Congress- JD (S) alliance will mark the beginning of a new era. The Deputy Chief Minister also confirmed that Congress leader Ramesh Kumar will be the speaker of the Karnataka assembly. Parameshwara also rebuffed the reports suggesting that he got the seat of the Deputy Chief Minister because he is a Dalit. He further informed that the JD (S) will support the candidate of the Congress party in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency poll. The Election Commission had earlier deferred the election in RR Nagar after a cache of voter cards were recovered from a flat in Bengaluru. (ANI)