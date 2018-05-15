Parameshwara led-Congress delegation turned back from Governor's house

[India], May 15 (ANI): A Congress Party delegation, led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G. Parameshwara, who had gone to meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala at his house, was turned back from the gate.

Parameshwara went to meet the Governor after the Congress party agreed to join hands with Janata Dal (United) JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka.

This new political development emerged after the numbers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started to drop from 115, which was a majority number.

At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 106 seats, Congress on 76, JD (S) on 37, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party on one seat, and Independent on one seat. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government. (ANI)