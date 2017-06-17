Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Mohali goes online

[India], June 17 (ANI): Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, (PRC), Mohali, which caters to disabled soldiers, has now got a web address.

Lt General Surinder Singh, Army Commander, Western Command and Patron-in-Chief of the PRC, Mohali, inaugurated centre's website on Saturday at the rehabilitation centre to bring it on the world map for its efficient medical care and assist rehabilitation of disabled soldiers by providing appropriate vocational training facilities.

PRC Mohali is a unique institution that caters to hundred percent disabled Veterans who hail from Northern, Central and Eastern Regions of the country.

The Institute symbolizes the effort of the Army to mitigate the sufferings of our gallant soldiers who are paralysed due to spinal cord injuries. The aim of the Institute is to make Paraplegic and Quadriplegic veterans self reliant. The patients in PRC, Mohali, have become skillful in computerized knitting machines and they knit articles for clothings for Army Public Schools Dagshai, Chandimandir, and Sainik Schools at Kunjpura and Sujanpura Tira. The patients have also excelled in making fancy gel candles .They also make fabric items which are priced very competitively and with total quality assurance. Seeing these warriors at work, one tends to agree with the quote "It is not the disability but what counts is the ability of a person".(ANI)