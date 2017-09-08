Parents of 7-year-old boy murdered at Gurgaon school refuse to take back body

Gurugram: The parents of Pradyuman Thakur, the seven-year-old boy found dead inside the washroom of the Gurgaon-based Ryan International School, who earlier said that it was a clear case of murder, refused to accepted the boy's body and led a protest march to the Gurgaon Police commissioner's office. The parents, accompanied by other protesters, demanded that police solve the murder at the earliest and immediately arrest the killers.

The boy's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence. Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

#Gurugram Parents sit in protest at police commissioner's office after body of a Class II student was found at Ryan International School pic.twitter.com/dcsad7l1e2 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said. "I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy," the grieving father said.

The protesters, which included parents of other Ryan earlier directed their ire at the Ryan International School, breaking windows and vandalising property. Police personnel then pushed out some parents as situation was beginning to getting out of control.

It wasn't known whether Pradyuman's parents were among the group of protesters. One of the other parents, whose child is Pradyuman's classmate, said , "My son says he saw blood oozing from the boy. My child does not want to come back to this school anymore."

The school has said it is not aware of what exactly happened. "Don't know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child [lying in the washroom], rushed him to the hospital, Neerja Batra, the caretaker of Ryan International School was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pradyuman's sister is a student of Class 5 in the same school, located on Sohna Road, some 13 km from Gurgaon city.

The boy's family resides in Maruti Kunj Society in the same area. Pradhuman's father is employed in a factory located in the Kherki Daula police station area.