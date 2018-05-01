Parents, smartphones responsible for rising rape incidents: BJP MLA

[India] May 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Surendra Singh on Monday blamed parents for the increasing incidents of rape in the country and suggested that this can be prevented only by not allowing young boys and girl to use smartphones.

The MLA said that parents should keep a strict vigil on their children till the age of 15 and they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely.

"Parents of youths are responsible for growing incidents of rape as they do not take care of their wards. Children up to 15 years of age should be kept under strict vigil, they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely and use smartphones," MLA Surendra Singh added.

Children should not be given undue freedom, he said, and asked parents not to give mobile phones to them. His comments came at a time when cases of rape from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao came to the fore. In Kathua, an eight-year-old victim, who was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed and in Uttar Pradesh's unnao, where a teenager alleged BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. (ANI)