Paresh Mesta murder case: BJP launches 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march

December 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday took out a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from Gandhi Statue to submit a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking direction to the Karnataka Government for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in youth activist Paresh Mesta murder case.

The march was led by MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu groups also protested in Karnataka's Sirsi, which led to a clash with police.

The BJP has geared up for a massive protest against the killing of other RSS and Hindu activists in the state. The body of the missing activist Paresh Mesta, a resident of Thulisinagar in the town, was found in a lake behind Shani temple on Friday. (ANI)