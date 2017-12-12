Paresh Mesta murder case: Cong. accuses BJP of creating violence

[India], Dec. 12 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA) led probe in murder case of youth activist Paresh Mesta, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday accused the party of creating violence in the state.

Addressing the media, Rao said, "Shobha Karandlaje, BJP leaders and Sangh Parivaar organisation are hell bent in creating violence in Karnataka."

"Communal disturbance is their only agenda. If any person is behind Paresh Mesta murder case, he must be arrested," he added.

The BJP today took out a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from Gandhi Statue to submit a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking direction for the Karnataka Government seeking NIA probe in youth activist Paresh Mesta murder case. The march was led by MP Shobha Karandlaje. Earlier in the day, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu groups also protested in Karnataka's Sirsi, which led to a clash with police. The BJP has geared up for a massive protest against the killing of other RSS and Hindu activists in the state. The body of the missing activist Paresh Mesta, a resident of Thulisinagar in the town, was found in a lake behind Shani temple on Friday. (ANI)