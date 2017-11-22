Paresh Rawal deletes his 'Chai-Wala Bar-Wala' tweet, issues apology

New Delhi: In a midnight drama, veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Paresh Rawal wrote and deleted a tweet regarding the 'Yuva Desh's derogatory meme. However, he later issued an apology for 'hurting feelings'.

In the tweet that is now deleted, he wrote, "Our Chai-Wala is any day better than tour Bar-Wala !"

The 67-year-old actor-turned-politician was responding to the 'Indian Youth Congress' online magazine 'Yuva Desh,' where they tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with U.S President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, later he issued an apology and wrote: Deleted the tweet as it’s in bad taste n I apologise for hurting feelings . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 21, 2017 For the unversed, 'Yuva Desh's meme showed a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with the United States President and UK Prime Minister, asking them if they were aware of the various 'memes' on him, which have been circulated on social media by the Opposition. Hours after the tweet was put out, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took notice and asked if Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would approve of such a jibe at the country's head. The Congress disapproved and rejected its online magazine's derogatory tweet, saying that the party's culture imbibed respect for the prime minister and all political opponents. Yuva Desh's original tweet, however, now stands deleted. On the same note, this is not the first time that the Congress has taken reference to the prime minister's beginning as a tea vendor.