Parijat Industries bags 2018 British award

[India], May 2 (ANI): Parijat Industries (India) Pvt Ltd, leading agrochemical company, has received an award from the British Safety Council for innovative safety practices and deployment in health and safety category for the year 2018. This is the second year running that Parijat has received this award from the British Safety Council.

The award recognises exceptional performance of health and safety professionals who have played a significant role keeping their work place safe and healthy.

The International Safety Awards is an annual scheme constituted by the British Safety Council to recognise and reward good Health and Safety management by organizations of all sizes and sectors that have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the independent judges, their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health around the world during the calendar year. "Parijat stands firmly committed to Plant Safety and correct use and handling of pesticides. Receiving this award for the second consecutive year is an honor, and we are encouraged to take this commitment forward in achieving our vision of zero accidents at work place and Safety of our people our neighbors and our plant. We look forward to maintaining and improving standards in years to come. Parijat has always striven towards achieving Best-In-Class safety standards throughout its operations" said Vikram Anand, Director at Parijat Industries. (ANI)