Parijat Industries on mission to make India green again

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of its commitment towards the environment, Parijat Industries has been supporting tree plantation drives as one of its CSR projects in an alliance with Radhika Anand and her "Mission Falvan fruit for all" project.

Under the aegis of this program, Radhika has planted more than 250,000 fruit trees in different Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Bihar etc.

As a defence personnel's daughter, Radhika lived her childhood and youth in Cantonments and she said that she picked up her passion for the environment from the verdant trees and green campus of cantonments.

Radhika has been working with the environment for over two decades, and recently she was awarded as Green Ambassador for NSG (National Security Guard). She is the founder and CEO of her self-funded venture "Plantology" to take up green initiatives across India. "We continue to look forward to active support for planting trees and fruit trees nationwide. We believe the private sector can play a significant role in afforestation and complimenting the Government's initiatives for increasing forest cover. We are delighted with this project as one of our CSR initiatives, and are committed to continue with support for this project," said Vikram Anand, Director, Parijat Industries. The mid-sized company has a robust CSR program, encompassing projects in diverse areas of rural education, sports, diversity, culture, soft skills, employability, sanitation and environment implemented through working in community projects. Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd is one of the leading agro-chemical manufacturing company with its manufacturing base at Ambala, Haryana and having presence in India over 16 states and exports, spanning over 70 countries. Parijat and its international subsidiaries sell branded formulations in countries of Asia, Africa, CIS, Europe, North and South America. (ANI)