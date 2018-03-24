Parikkar 'responding well to treatment'

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar, who is undergoing medical treatment in US, is responding well to it.

Prabhu took to his Twitter handle to inform that he spoke to Parikkar "who is responding well to treatment in US hospital".

He further wished him a speedy recovery and also hinted upon his early return to Goa.

Parrikar, who has been suffering with mild pancreatitis problems, is in US for medical treatment.

He was earlier hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last month but was later discharged from there on February 22.(ANI)