Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers, parents on Jan 29

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a cross-section of students, teachers, and parents for another exciting edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' at Talkatora Stadium here on January 29.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' is a unique interaction where students, parents, teachers and Prime Minister Modi will come together to discuss issues relating to exam life and stress connected with that.

An online competition has been organised from January 7 to January 17 for students of Classes IX to XII, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and their teachers, in which they can participate through www.mygov.in website on various themes.

A 'Catchy Caption Contest' has been organised for students from Class IX to XII and students in graduate and undergraduate classes, below 25 years of age. The selected winners of the 'Catchy Caption Contest' will have an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi at the venue of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' event.

"I am Inspired Contest" has been organised for Classes IX to XII and "My Success Mantra" for graduate and undergraduate classes.

"Under 'My Success Mantra' contest, students can share their experience if they have benefited from the insights Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in his book 'Exam Warriors.' Was there something in the book that made them look at exams, or life, differently? It could be a mantra, it could be a concept, or it could be the whole 'Exam Warriors' book itself," Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) said in its release.

The students can share their experiences in maximum 500 characters.

Teachers will have a chance to meet the Prime Minister too. They just have to share their experiences within 500 characters. It should be a punchy and short mantra for exam success to students. The selected winners will have an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi.

Like teachers, parents too have the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi. All they have to do is share their experiences as to how they taught their children or what they have learnt from their young exam warriors at home. The answers should not exceed 500 characters. Selected winners will have an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister.

Unlike the last year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2018,' this year only the selected students, parents and teachers who have won the contest will be interacting with Prime Minister Modi.

First-time students from all over India are being called as compared to last year where only Delhi/NCR students participated.

This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student winners, for example, dancers and singers, from Kala Utsav contest will be performing.

For the first time participation of Indian students residing abroad is also planned.

Arrangements are being made for live telecast of the programme on January 29 in all schools and colleges.

A total of 2,000 students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over India in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0.' (ANI)