Parked vehicles at Shah’s rally vandalised in West Bengal; BJP blames TMC

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Vehicles used for ferrying audience for BJP president Amit Shah’s rally here on Tuesday were vandalised by some miscreants when these were parked outside the venue, police said.

BJP supporters staged a demonstration here, condemning the attack on the parked vehicles. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha alleged that the attack was the handiwork of TMC supporters. He alleged that the TMC supporters also attacked women travelling in these vehicles.

BJP’s Rahul Sinha told ANI, “The TMC is afraid of our strength. That is why they indulged in violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of the police, and attackers did not even spare women workers.” Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said that they have informed the police about the incident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had earlier denied permission for the BJP president’s chopper to land in Malda district where he eventually held a rally on January 22. The Malda district administration, however, said that it was not possible to grant permission to land VVIP helicopters owing to the construction work. The state government had raised apprehensions that law and order would be compromised and communal harmony would be disturbed if the BJP were allowed to hold ‘Rath Yatras’ in the state. Later, the Supreme Court allowed the BJP to hold rallies across West Bengal. (ANI)